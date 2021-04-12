 JCGridiron - Busters ride Ford to another win
Busters ride Ford to another win

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
Publisher
@BradHoiseth

The 2021 spring season is nearing the halfway point and Garden City College is holding steady as the No. 2 team in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings. The Broncbusters cruised to a 58-0 win over Highland on Saturday.

Garden City prefers Fords to Chevys …. as in Jordan Ford. The sophomore has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in all three games, including a 111-yard performance on Saturday. Ford now has 457 yards and seven scores on the ground through three games, including two more touchdowns against the Scotties. Garden City improved to 3-0 on the season with the win and now gets its toughest challenge of the season when it travels to No. 6 Independence this weekend.

Jordan Ford ran for 111 and two scores against Highland
Snow moved up to No. 5 in the rankings after an impressive 27-7 win at Lackawanna on Saturday. The Badger defense held Lackawanna to nine first downs and forced three turnovers in holding the Falcons scoreless over the final 40+ minutes of the game. The road warriors from Utah now get back-to-back home dates, starting with ASA-Miami on Saturday.

A pair of big battles loom in the Southwest JCFC this weekend when No. 9 Kilgore travels to No. 35 Navarro on Saturday while No. 15 Trinity Valley makes the trip to No. 20 Cisco for a Thursday game.

Taylor Larsen directed traffic on one of his four catches against Lackawanna
Just a reminder on the rankings. As teams continue to cancel games during the spring they will fall in the rankings. The California ranks have mostly said they won’t play during the spring, and the programs will gradually fall in the rankings throughout the season.

Here is the rest of the updated JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings. The Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (4/12/21)
Rank Team/Program City Record Next

1

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

6-0

Finished

2

Garden City

Garden City, KS

3-0

@ #6 Independence

3

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

5-1

Finished

4

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

3-0

@ Ft. Scott

5

Snow

Ephraim, UT

3-0

v ASA-Miami

6

Independence

Independence, KS

2-0

v #2 Garden City

7

Hinds

Raymond, MS

3-1

Finished

8

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

0-0

Canceled

9

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

3-0

@ #35 Navarro

10

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

2-1

@ Arkansas Baptist

11

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

0-0

Canceled

12

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

1-1

@ Hocking

13

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

1-1

@ Ellsworth

14

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

0-0

Canceled

15

Trinity Valley

Athlens, TX

2-0

@ #20 Cisco (TH)

16

Northeast

Booneville, MS

5-1

Finished

17

Long Beach City

Long Beach, CA

0-0

Canceled

18

Georgia Military

Milledgeville, GA

0-0

Canceled

19

Jones

Ellisville, MS

3-2

Finished

20

Cisco

Cisco, TX

2-0

v #15 Trinity Valley (TH)

21

Butler

El Dorado, KS

1-2

bye

22

Ventura

Ventura, CA

0-0

Canceled

23

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

0-0

Canceled

24

Laney

Oakland, CA

0-0

Canceled

25

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

1-1

@ Highland (SU)

26

Sierra

Rocklin, CA

0-0

Canceled

27

Saddleback

Mission Viejo, CA

0-0

Canceled

28

Gila River

Arizona

4-0

Finished

29

Modesto

Modesto, CA

0-0

Canceled

30

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

1-2

v #45 Blinn
Others on the Bubble: Fullerton (CA) 0-0, Monroe (NY) 0-0, American River (CA) 0-0, Cerritos (CA) 0-0, Navarro (TX) 2-1, ASA-Brooklyn (NY) 0-0, Fresno City (CA) 0-0, Mt. San Antonio (CA) 0-0, San Diego Mesa (CA) 0-0, Tyler (TX) 0-2, Butte (CA) 0-0, East Central (MS) 2-3, Copiah-Lincoln (MS) 2-1, Shasta (CA) 3-1, Blinn (TX) 1-2, Antelope Valley (CA) 2-0, Diablo Valley (CA) 0-0, East Los Angeles (CA) 0-0, Highland (KS) 1-1, Pearl River (MS) 2-4, Chaffey (CA) 0-0, El Camino (CA) 0-0, Maricopa (AZ) 2-2, Rochester (MN) 0-0, Siskiyous (CA) 2-2
