Published May 14, 2025
Coffeyville CC's Lawrence Brown commits to UTSA
Julio Gonzales Jr.  •  JCGridiron
Staff Writer
Coffeyville Community College (Kan.) defensive back Lawrence Brown was in San Antonio over the weekend for his official visit to UTSA. After an incredible visit, he committed to the Roadrunners on Tuesday afternoon.

