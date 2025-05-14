Coffeyville CC's Lawrence Brown commits to UTSA

Coffeyville Community College (Kan.) defensive back Lawrence Brown was in San Antonio over the weekend for his official visit to UTSA. After an incredible visit, he committed to the Roadrunners on Tuesday afternoon.
