Mississippi surprises shake up Dirty 30 Rankings

East Mississippi entered the week at No. 1 in the country but had a massive setback in the state semifinals when falling to Hinds, 42-41, in overtime. The Lions went for a two-point conversion to win the game in overtime, but came up short and as a result dropped all the way to No. 8 in the rankings as a result. Hinds now sits at No. 7.

The season is heading towards the home stretch and any slip up is bound to end a lot of dreams. The Mississippi ranks had two teams win on the road, creating chaos within the top-10 of the rankings.

The same could be said for Jones, who entered at No. 8 and fell to Northwest as the Rangers clipped the Bobcats 26-20 in the other semifinal. Northwest moved up to No. 5 in the rankings as a result while Jones drifted all the way back to No. 12.

The new No. 1 is San Mateo, who blasted Chabot 63-0 and now sits at 9-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will host No. 2 San Francisco in the Bay 6 title game this weekend. The two teams have outscored opponents a combined 825-147 for the year and have been on a crash course since the beginning of the season.

Ventura College remained undefeated in the Southern California ranks with a 19-7 win against a solid Canyons squad. The Pirates moved up to No. 4 in the rankings with one game left in the regular season. Ventura is joined in the unbeaten ranks by No. 14 Golden West, who dropped a game earlier in the season to Bakersfield (20-19) but found out this past week that they had been awarded a forfeit win in the game as a result of Bakersfield having to forfeit three games. Golden West will host No. 22 Fullerton College in what could end up being the National Southern League final this weekend. The Hornets have played one less game for the year but may end up having to play No. 36 San Diego Mesa the following weekend after their matchup was postponed on Halloween weekend as a result of COVID restrictions.

The Jayhawk Conference is a hot mess. Butler had to forfeit seven games and was relegated to the No. 8 seed for the Jayhawk playoffs. The Grizzlies then blasted top-seeded Coffeyville, 48-7, to throw a huge wrench into the Jayhawk playoffs. Butler dropped out of the top 30 as a result of all of the forfeits, but now travels to No. 16 Garden City with a chance at playing in the Jayhawk title game in two weeks. The other semifinal will feature No. 10 Independence and No. 15 Hutchinson.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.