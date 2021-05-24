 JCGridiron - Programs have eyes on Dirty 30 title
Programs have eyes on Dirty 30 title

Brad Hoiseth
The 2020-21 regular football season is finally finished and a handful of programs remain in the hunt for the 16th JCGridiron Dirty 30 title. The NJCAA title game on June 5th should have a lot to say about which program holds the title of national champion.

When all is said and done, the 2020-21 season has arguably been the wildest ride we have ever seen. With teams starting play in late August and playing through the spring, a nine month season is what the doctors ordered and we have been right there with the teams to experience it.

Unless there is some sort of late curveball, it seems as if Hutchinson and Snow will play for the NJCAA title on June 5. They were the two top-ranked programs from the NJCAA a week ago and none of the top three programs played a game this past weekend.

Having said that, Hutchinson enters the final game as the top-ranked team in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings followed by Northwest (2), Snow (3) and Cisco (4). A win by Hutch in the final game would likely give them the title, but a slip could create a tangled mess. Northwest finished playing in December and has spent the majority of the spring as the top-ranked team in the country. A Mississippi title is an impressive thing, but a lack of games due to the Coronavirus is their main obstacle. Snow has had a season of long travel, making three separate trips to Iowa and a long journey to Pennsylvania along the way. Cisco was arguably the feel-good story of the year, winning the Southwest JCFC title and going undefeated.

Garden City rolled up 480 yards rushing in a win over Butler on Saturday
Garden City rolled up 480 yards rushing in a win over Butler on Saturday (gobroncbusters.com)

The rest of the country finished up play this weekend with Iowa Western shaking off an early-season loss to Snow to finish 7-1 after a 40-6 win over Ellsworth. Garden City played second fiddle to Hutchinson in the Jayhawk Conference and defeated Butler on Sunday (52-40) to finish 7-1.

Here is the rest of the updated JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings. Most of the teams from California have been removed from the rankings as a result of not playing a fall or spring season.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (5/24/21)
Rank Program/School City Record Next

1

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

7-0

v #3 Snow

2

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

6-0

Finished

3

Snow

Ephraim, UT

6-0

v #1 Hutchinson

4

Cisco

Cisco, TX

7-0

Finished

5

Garden City

Garden City, KS

7-1

Finished

6

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

7-1

Finished

7

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

5-1

Finished

8

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

7-1

Finished

9

Independence

Independence, KS

5-2

Finished

10

Hinds

Raymond, MS

3-1

Finished

11

Trinity Valley

Athens, TX

5-2

Finished

12

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

1-1

Finished

13

Northeast

Booneville, MS

5-1

Finished

14

Jones

Ellisville, MS

3-2

Finished

15

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

3-2

Finished

16

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

3-3

Finished

17

Iowa Central

Dodge City, IA

4-3

Finished

18

Gila River

Arizona

4-0

Finished

19

East Central

Decatur, MS

2-3

Finished

20

Butler

El Dorado, KS

2-4

Finished

21

Copiah-Lincoln

Wesson, MS

2-1

Finished

22

Navarro

Corsicana, TX

3-4

Finished

23

Shasta

Redding, CA

3-1

Finished

24

Antelope Valley

Lancaster, CA

2-0

Finished

25

Pearl River

Poplarville, MS

2-4

Finished

26

Maricopa

Arizona

2-2

Finished

27

Siskiyous

Weed, CA

2-2

Finished

28

Coahoma

Clarksdale, MS

3-2

Finished

29

Itawamba

Fulton, MS

2-3

Finished

30

ASA-Miami

Miami, FL

0-2

Finished
Others on the Bubble: N/A
