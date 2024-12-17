Premium content
Published Dec 17, 2024
Saddleback College DE Brennen Acosta recaps OV to Western Illinois
Julio Gonzales Jr.  •  JCGridiron
Staff Writer
Saddleback College defensive end Brennen Acosta recently took an official visit to Western Illinois on December 12. JCGridiron caught up with him to recap his visit and discuss his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Western Illinois offered him on December 8.

...Acosta also has offers from Eastern Illinois, Northern Colorado, and Texas- Rio Grande Valley.

...This season, he finished with 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble in 11 games for the Bobcats.

...He was named a Second-Team All-National Division Southern League SCFA selection. (Southern California Football Association).

