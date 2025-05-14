Saddleback College DL Noah Yeh commits to Fresno State

Saddleback College defensive lineman Noah Yeh committed to the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon. Yeh was in Fresno over the weekend for his official visit with the Bulldogs and picked up an offer after meeting with head coach Matt Entz.
Coffeyville CC cornerback Saivion Kenon commits to South Alabama.
Northeast Mississippi CC linebacker Rickey Banks talks recruitment.
Trinity Valley CC's Joseph Alcala talks North Texas OV and recruitment.
Trinity Valley Community College EDGE La'Kell Mc'Gowan commits to Memphis.
Coffeyville CC linebacker Khmari Johnson commits to Florida Atlantic.
