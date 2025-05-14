Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 14, 2025
Saddleback College DL Noah Yeh commits to Fresno State
circle avatar
Julio Gonzales Jr.  •  JCGridiron
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JGonzalesJr10

Saddleback College defensive lineman Noah Yeh committed to the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon. Yeh was in Fresno over the weekend for his official visit with the Bulldogs and picked up an offer after meeting with head coach Matt Entz.

