We have a new #1

San Francisco improved to 10-0 with a 31-27 win against previous No. 1 San Mateo. The Rams had a 31-17 lead in the fourth quarter before San Mateo made a run but came up short. Quarterback Jack Newman and wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer were outstanding, leading San Francisco to the Bay 6 title. Newman finished 18-of-26 for 247 yards and two touchdown passes while Weimer grabbed nine balls for 112 yards and a score. San Francisco and San Mateo are both expected to make the four-team Northern California playoffs, but the playoff pairings will not be announced until November 21.

The season is winding down, which means big games with big implications. City College of San Francisco took over the top spot in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings after winning a showdown with rival College of San Mateo on Saturday.

The Jayhawk Conference final is set as Hutchinson will face Garden City after winning games on Sunday. The two teams were ranked No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, in the preseason rankings but had to battle back from rocky starts to make it to the Jayhawk title game. Hutchinson comes into the game at No. 11 in the current Dirty 30 Rankings after blasting regular season champ Independence, 42-0. Garden City is No. 13 in the rankings after a 27-16 win against Butler on Sunday.

Northwest Mississippi rose to No. 4 in the rankings after a 56-21 victory over Hinds in the Mississippi state title game. The Rangers were ranked No. 1 to start the season but after early losses to Jones and East Mississippi found themselves dropping all the way to No. 12 after a 3-2 start. Northwest has since battled back with six straight wins, which will likely get them into the NJCAA playoffs.

The Southern California ranks are a bit more messy. No. 4 Ventura, No. 10 Golden West and No. 15 Riverside City will all make the playoffs after winning their respective leagues. The fourth seed for the playoffs could take a bit more time to sort out as postponements from COVID-19 have pushed some games back to this weekend. No. 25 Fullerton, No. 18 Canyons and No. 33 San Diego Mesa would all seem to be in the hunt and Fullerton and Mesa meet this weekend after a postponement earlier in the season. Canyons had a game cancelled against Long Beach City this past weekend but no announcement has been made if they will try again this weekend.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.