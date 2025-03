East Central Community College cornerback Prince Cottonham picked up an offer from UNLV on February 7. JCGridiron spoke with him to discuss the offer from the Rebels and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Cottonham also has an offer from Troy.

...Last season, he finished with 27 tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Warriors.