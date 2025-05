The New Mexico State Aggies received a commitment from New Mexico Military Institute cornerback Stilton McKelvey on March 31.

Last season, McKelvey was named to the JCGridiron All-America 1st Team and finished with 41 tackles, 7 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Broncos. He chose the Aggies over offers from Lamar, Murray State, and UTEP.