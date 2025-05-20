Premium content
Mt. San Antonio College TE Connor May commits to Southern Utah
Julio Gonzales Jr.  •  JCGridiron
Staff Writer
Southern Utah picked up a commitment from Mount San Antonio College (Calif) tight end Connor May on May 19.

May chose the Thunderbirds and head coach DeLane Fitzgerald over offers from Norfolk State, South Carolina State, and Delaware State.

