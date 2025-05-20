Mt. San Antonio College TE Connor May commits to Southern Utah

Southern Utah picked up a commitment from Mount San Antonio College (Calif) tight end Connor May on May 19.
May chose the Thunderbirds and head coach DeLane Fitzgerald over offers from Norfolk State, South Carolina State, and Delaware State.
Coffeyville CC cornerback Saivion Kenon commits to South Alabama.
Northeast Mississippi CC linebacker Rickey Banks talks recruitment.
Trinity Valley CC's Joseph Alcala talks North Texas OV and recruitment.
Trinity Valley Community College EDGE La'Kell Mc'Gowan commits to Memphis.
Coffeyville CC linebacker Khmari Johnson commits to Florida Atlantic.
