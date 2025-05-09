Northeast Mississippi CC linebacker Rickey Banks talks recruitment

Northeast Mississippi Community College linebacker Rickey Banks picked up his latest FBS offer from Troy on April 24. JCGridiron spoke with him to discuss the offer from the Trojans and his recruitment.
