Published Apr 28, 2025
Long Beach City College DB Kam Blanton commits to Texas Southern
Julio Gonzales Jr.  •  JCGridiron
Staff Writer
Texas Southern picked up a commitment from Long Beach City College defensive back Kam Blanton on April 20.

"The connection and the vibe that I felt with the coaches were the reason I committed to Texas Southern. When I talked to defensive coordinator and secondary coach Billy Parker and Coach Sam Williams, I just felt great energy from both of them, and that was all I needed, honestly. Going back to play Division I ball and playing at a prestigious HBCU like Texas Southern was a no-brainer for me. Another reason was because of communication studies, which I am very interested in, and I know it can create many avenues. I am excited about joining and being a part of the program and ready to ball out his season."

