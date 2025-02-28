Premium content
Mt. SAC DL Darien Jackson talks offers from Sam Houston State and Akron
Julio Gonzales Jr.  •  JCGridiron
Staff Writer
Mount San Antonio College defensive lineman Darien Jackson picked up an offer from Sam Houston State on February 18. The offer was his second from an FBS program, as he picked up his first from Akron on January 6.

JCGridiron spoke with him to discuss the offers from the Bearkats, Zips, and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Jackson also has offers from Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Idaho, Akron, and Eastern Kentucky.

...Last season, he finished with 30 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 12 games for the Mounties.

He was named an SCFA National Division Central League First Team selection. (Southern California Football Association).

