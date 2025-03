Mount San Antonio College offensive tackle Merrick Becerra took an official visit to New Mexico State the last weekend of January and received an offer from the Aggies while he was there.

"Offensive line coach John Cannova came out to watch some of us work out one day. Then, we had a great conversation about NMSU and what the future would look like for me. A week or so later, I went on campus for an official visit and got the offer."