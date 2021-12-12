 JCGridiron - CCSF captures Dirty 30 Title
CCSF captures Dirty 30 Title

For the second time in the past seven seasons the City College of San Francisco Rams are the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 National Champions after winning the California state title on Saturday in Walnut, California. The Rams finished a perfect 13-0 for the year after beating Riverside City College on Saturday.

San Francisco defeated Riverside City in the California state title game to win its second Dirty 30 Title
The NJCAA national championship game is this coming Friday, but it has already been determined that CCSF will be the champions for this fall. San Francisco outdueled a very good Riverside City team that had won the Dirty 30 title in 2019 and was playing its best football down the stretch.

San Francisco received a score from Devan Walker as he took a screen pass from Jack Newman and raced 28 yards down the sidelines to put the Rams up 22-19 with 9:21 remaining in the game. The defense then did its job when D’Andre Greeley stepped in front of a Jordan Barton pass at the San Francisco three-yard line with less than two minutes remaining to stifle a late opportunity for Riverside. It was Greeley’s 10th interception of the season and left San Francisco needing one first down to run out the clock. The Rams got the first down when Walker raced 15 yards for a first down on third and five, giving San Francisco the Golden State title. Following the game, Newman was named the game MVP while Walker was the offensive MVP.

For San Francisco, it was their second title in the past seven seasons after winning the Dirty 30 title in 2015. The Rams become just the fifth program to win multiple Dirty 30 titles, following East Mississippi, Iowa Western, Butte and Mt. San Antonio. San Francisco outscored opponents 562-159 for the year, outscoring opponents by 31 points-per-game. They won three games against top-10 opponents in the final four weeks of the season and nine games against programs that appeared in the Dirty 30 Rankings at some point during the course of the season. All-in-all, we determined that San Francisco was the clear frontrunner heading into the game and that nothing either NJCAA team could do on Friday would change the dynamics of the rankings for 2021 if they won on Saturday.

A list of past JCGridiron Dirty 30 Champions is listed below.

Coach Collins took time for a selfie after I announced to his team that they were the Dirty 30 National Champions
No. 2 Iowa Western will face No. 3 New Mexico Military in the NJCAA title game on Friday night in Arkansas in what is the final game of the season. The winner will finish No. 2 in the rankings.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

In the rankings you will notice a number of characters next to the records, which indicate wins by forfeit. Due to COVID-19, a lot of games were forfeited in California due to stricter COVID-19 protocols and scheduling conflicts.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (12/12/21)
No Program City Rcd Next

1

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

13-0

Finished

2

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

9-0

v #3 NMMI (FR)

3

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

11-1

v #2 IA Western (FR)

4

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

9-2

Finished

5

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

10-2

Finished

6

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

9-1

Finished

7

Golden West

Huntington Beach, CA

11-1 %

Finished

8

Snow

Ephraim, UT

5-2

Finished

9

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

10-3 #

Finished

10

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

9-3

Finished

11

Ventura

Ventura, CA

10-1

Finished

12

Jones

Ellisville, MS

8-2

Finished

13

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

7-2

Finished

14

Garden City

Garden City, KS

8-3 &

Finished

15

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

7-2

Finished

16

Hinds

Raymond, MS

8-4

Finished

17

Independence

Independence, KS

7-2

Finished

18

Monroe

New Rochelle, NY

6-1

Finished

19

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

5-3

Finished

20

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

8-3 @

Finished

21

Fresno City

Fresno, CA

8-3

Finished

22

Modesto

Modesto, CA

8-3

Finished

23

Tyler

Tyler, TX

6-5

Finished

24

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

5-5

Finished

25

Mt. San Antonio

Walnut, CA

8-3 !

Finished

26

DuPage

Glen Ellyn, IL

7-2

Finished

27

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

7-3

Finished

28

Butte

Oroville, KS

7-4

Finished

29

Cerritos

Norwalk, CA

6-5

Finished

30

San Diego Mesa

San Diego, CA

7-4

Finished
Others on the Bubble: Diablo Valley (CA) 6-5, Navarro (TX) 5-5, American River (CA) 6-5, Fullerton (CA) 6-5 ^, Feather River (CA) 10-0, Palomar (CA) 6-5, Contra Costa (CA) 9-1, Trinity Valley (TX) 5-4, El Camino (CA) 7-4 %, Georgia Military 5-5, Reedley (CA) 7-4, Laney (CA) 7-4, Itasca (MN) 9-1, Delta (MS) 4-5, Long Beach City (CA) 4-6, Nassau (NY) 5-3, North Dakota SCS 9-1, Saddleback (CA) 4-6, East Los Angeles (CA) 5-6, Sequoias (CA) 6-5 >. CLARIFICATIONS: & = forfeit win vs Butler, # = forfeit win vs Mt. San Jacinto, ^ = forfeit win vs Santa Ana, % = forfeit win vs Bakersfield, ! = forfeit win vs Allan Hancock, @ = forfeit win vs Long Beach City, > forfeit win vs West Hills

DIRTY 30 HISTORY

History of JCGridiron Dirty 30 Champions
Year Champion(s)

2021

San Francisco (CA)

2020-21 (C-19)

Hutchinson College (KS)

2019

Riverside City (CA)

2018

East Mississippi (MS)

2017

Iowa Western (IA) *

2016

(split) Garden City (KS) / Fullerton (CA)

2015

San Francisco (CA)

2014

East Mississippi (MS)

2013

(split) East Mississippi (MS) / Butte (CA)

2012

Iowa Western (IA)

2011

East Mississippi (MS)

2010

Mt. San Antonio (CA)

2009

Mt. San Antonio (CA)

2008

Butte (CA)

2007

(split) Gulf Coast (MS) / Butler (KS)

2006

Blinn (TX)

2005

Glendale (AZ)
* won Dirty 30 title as a result of Fullerton College having to forfeit all of their games
