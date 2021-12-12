CCSF captures Dirty 30 Title

For the second time in the past seven seasons the City College of San Francisco Rams are the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 National Champions after winning the California state title on Saturday in Walnut, California. The Rams finished a perfect 13-0 for the year after beating Riverside City College on Saturday.

The NJCAA national championship game is this coming Friday, but it has already been determined that CCSF will be the champions for this fall. San Francisco outdueled a very good Riverside City team that had won the Dirty 30 title in 2019 and was playing its best football down the stretch.

San Francisco received a score from Devan Walker as he took a screen pass from Jack Newman and raced 28 yards down the sidelines to put the Rams up 22-19 with 9:21 remaining in the game. The defense then did its job when D’Andre Greeley stepped in front of a Jordan Barton pass at the San Francisco three-yard line with less than two minutes remaining to stifle a late opportunity for Riverside. It was Greeley’s 10th interception of the season and left San Francisco needing one first down to run out the clock. The Rams got the first down when Walker raced 15 yards for a first down on third and five, giving San Francisco the Golden State title. Following the game, Newman was named the game MVP while Walker was the offensive MVP.

For San Francisco, it was their second title in the past seven seasons after winning the Dirty 30 title in 2015. The Rams become just the fifth program to win multiple Dirty 30 titles, following East Mississippi, Iowa Western, Butte and Mt. San Antonio. San Francisco outscored opponents 562-159 for the year, outscoring opponents by 31 points-per-game. They won three games against top-10 opponents in the final four weeks of the season and nine games against programs that appeared in the Dirty 30 Rankings at some point during the course of the season. All-in-all, we determined that San Francisco was the clear frontrunner heading into the game and that nothing either NJCAA team could do on Friday would change the dynamics of the rankings for 2021 if they won on Saturday.

A list of past JCGridiron Dirty 30 Champions is listed below.