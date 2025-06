The College of DuPage cornerback Ernest Blacksire Jr. committed to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on May 25 while on his official visit.

"Coach McLin (cornerback coach Marcus McLin) was with whom I was in communication. We knew each other well because he coached for a program that I was a part of (The Show 7v7 Football.) I was offered a scholarship by head coach Dan Jackson personally, and that conversation was heartfelt, and you can tell he wants me to win in life."