Copiah-Lincoln Community College offensive tackle JaKolby Jones took an official visit to North Texas on Saturday, December 14. JCGridiron spoke with him to discuss his visit and recruitment.

What you need to know...

...North Texas offered him on December 5.

...Jones also has offers from Alabama State, Southeastern Louisiana, Houston Christian, Austin Peay, McNeese State, Akron, Norfolk State, Nicholls State, North Texas, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, and South Alabama.