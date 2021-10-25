CSM moving up

San Mateo has been making a mess of teams all season long in Northern California. The latest victim was Laney, who CSM demolished 52-7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs led 38-0 at one point as quarterback Luke Bottari threw for 293 yards and four scores in the win. Right on the heels of San Mateo is City College of San Francisco, who comes in at No. 4 in the rankings after a 63-0 whitewash of San Joaquin Delta. San Mateo plays at No. 35 Diablo Valley this week while San Francisco travels to No. 54 Laney on Friday night.

The cream is starting to rise to the top of the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings as the season heads into the final weeks of the 2021 season. College of San Mateo moved up one spot to No. 2 in the rankings after a drubbing of Laney.

East Mississippi remained in the top spot in the rankings after hammering Copiah-Lincoln, 31-7. The Lions finish the regular season on Thursday night at Itawamba, which should amount to nothing more than a light sweat on way to a perfect regular season.

The Jayhawk Conference just got real interesting after Garden City made a mess of Coffeyville on Saturday, 39-11. Independence still leads the pack and comes in at No. 6 in the rankings, but Garden City (14), Coffeyville (15), Butler (18) and Hutchinson (19) all remain in the top-20. Only Coffeyville can catch Independence because the two teams hook up on Halloween (Sunday) on the final weekend of the regular season with just one game separating them in the standings.

New Mexico Military took it on the chin against Cisco (19-38) but still leads the Southwest Junior College Football Conference by a game over Cisco, Trinity Valley and Tyler. The Broncos fell to No. 17 in the rankings and get a road trip to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before hosting No. 32 Trinity Valley the next weekend. No. 25 Tyler travels to No. 26 Cisco, trying to stay in the race.

The Minnesota playoffs started on Sunday with North Dakota State College of Science looking like the team to beat with a 44-21 win against Mesabi Range. The No. 34 Wildcats now get Minnesota State in the semifinals while No. 48 Itasca gets Minnesota West in the other semifinal.

The Southern California ranks are up for grabs. No. 6 Ventura and No. 7 Canyons lead the pack and look like the best teams in the region, but upstart No. 20 Golden West, No. 22 Riverside City and No. 24 Fullerton all look like they have what it takes to challenge. Canyons is at No. 51 East Los Angeles this weekend while Ventura travels to No. 33 Allan Hancock before the two programs hook up the following weekend.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.