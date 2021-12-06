Dirty 30 title down to a few
The California state title and NJCAA title games are set and only a handful of teams remaining have a shot at the 17th annual JCGridiron Dirty 30 National Championship. No. 1 San Francisco will travel to No. 6 Riverside City on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College while No. 2 Iowa Western will face No. 3 New Mexico Military on December 17 in Arkansas.
San Francisco won the Northern California title with a 30-27 win against No. 5 San Mateo. It was the second time in three weeks that the Rams had defeated the Bulldogs, sending San Francisco to its first title game since winning the Dirty 30 title in 2015. The lone score in the second half was a Nick Hill 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter as the San Francisco defense stifled San Mateo over the final 44:58 of the game.
No. 6 Riverside City pulled off an exciting win against No. 8 Golden West when the Rustlers came up one yard short of the end zone on the final play of the game as Riverside escaped with a 27-23 win. The Tigers had a big second half from quarterback Jordan Barton, who threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Riverside City won the 2019 JCGridiron Dirty 30 title and will play San Francisco on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
No. 3 New Mexico Military continued its Cinderella run with a dominating performance against No. 10 Northwest Mississippi on Sunday. The Broncos received 398 yards rushing and five scores from Anthony Grant, who easily has established himself as the best running back in the country. Grant was part of a NMMI offense that rolled up 655 yards in the 49-30 win, putting the Broncos into the NJCAA title game against Iowa Western a week from Friday.
No. 2 Iowa Western jumped out to a lead but had to go to overtime to beat No. 9 Snow, 30-29. Iowa Western received the ball first in overtime and scored on the first play when Nate Glantz hit Moses Bryant for a 25-yard score. Snow then scored on fourth and goal from the eight yard line in what looked as if it would be a tying touchdown. The Badgers then opted to go for a two-point conversion but came up short, sending Iowa Western to the NJCAA title game.
The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.
In the rankings you will notice a number of characters next to the records, which indicate wins by forfeit. Due to COVID-19, a lot of games were forfeited in California due to stricter COVID-19 protocols and scheduling conflicts.
|No
|Team
|City
|Rcd
|Next
|
1
|
San Francisco
|
San Francisco, CA
|
12-0
|
v #6 Riverside
|
2
|
Iowa Western
|
Council Bluffs, IA
|
9-0
|
v #3 NMMI (Dec 17)
|
3
|
New Mexico Military
|
Roswell, NM
|
11-1
|
v #2 Iowa Western (Dec 17)
|
4
|
Hutchinson
|
Hutchinson, KS
|
9-2
|
Finished
|
5
|
San Mateo
|
San Mateo, CA
|
10-2
|
Finished
|
6
|
Riverside City
|
Riverside, CA
|
10-2 #
|
v #1 San Francisco
|
7
|
East Mississippi
|
Scooba, MS
|
9-1
|
Finished
|
8
|
Golden West
|
Huntington Beach, CA
|
11-1 %
|
Finished
|
9
|
Snow
|
Ephraim, UT
|
5-2
|
Finished
|
10
|
Northwest
|
Senatobia, MS
|
9-3
|
Finished
|
11
|
Ventura
|
Ventura, CA
|
10-1
|
Finished
|
12
|
Jones
|
Ellisville, MS
|
8-2
|
Finished
|
13
|
Iowa Central
|
Fort Dodge, IA
|
7-2
|
Finished
|
14
|
Garden City
|
Garden City, KS
|
8-3 &
|
Finished
|
15
|
Gulf Coast
|
Perkinston, MS
|
7-2
|
Finished
|
16
|
Hinds
|
Raymond, MS
|
8-4
|
Finished
|
17
|
Independence
|
Independence, KS
|
7-2
|
Finished
|
18
|
Monroe
|
New Rochelle, NY
|
6-1
|
Finished
|
19
|
Lackawanna
|
Scranton, PA
|
5-3
|
Finished
|
20
|
Canyons
|
Santa Clarita, CA
|
8-3 @
|
Finished
|
21
|
Fresno City
|
Fresno, CA
|
8-3
|
Finished
|
22
|
Modesto
|
Modesto, CA
|
8-3
|
Finished
|
23
|
Tyler
|
Tyler, TX
|
6-5
|
Finished
|
24
|
Kilgore
|
Kilgore, TX
|
5-5
|
Finished
|
25
|
Mt. San Antonio
|
Walnut, CA
|
8-3 !
|
Finished
|
26
|
DuPage
|
Glen Ellyn, IL
|
7-2
|
Finished
|
27
|
Coffeyville
|
Coffeyville, KS
|
7-3
|
Finished
|
28
|
Butte
|
Oroville, CA
|
7-4
|
Finished
|
29
|
Cerritos
|
Norwalk, CA
|
6-5
|
Finished
|
30
|
San Diego Mesa
|
San Diego, CA
|
7-4
|
Finished