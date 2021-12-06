Dirty 30 title down to a few

The California state title and NJCAA title games are set and only a handful of teams remaining have a shot at the 17th annual JCGridiron Dirty 30 National Championship. No. 1 San Francisco will travel to No. 6 Riverside City on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College while No. 2 Iowa Western will face No. 3 New Mexico Military on December 17 in Arkansas.

San Francisco won the Northern California title with a 30-27 win against No. 5 San Mateo. It was the second time in three weeks that the Rams had defeated the Bulldogs, sending San Francisco to its first title game since winning the Dirty 30 title in 2015. The lone score in the second half was a Nick Hill 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter as the San Francisco defense stifled San Mateo over the final 44:58 of the game.

No. 6 Riverside City pulled off an exciting win against No. 8 Golden West when the Rustlers came up one yard short of the end zone on the final play of the game as Riverside escaped with a 27-23 win. The Tigers had a big second half from quarterback Jordan Barton, who threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Riverside City won the 2019 JCGridiron Dirty 30 title and will play San Francisco on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.