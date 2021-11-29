 JCGridiron - Golden West making a case
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-29 08:50:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Golden West making a case

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
Publisher
@BradHoiseth

The playoffs have started out west and the Golden State has narrowed its list to a final four after four games this past weekend. All four teams appear in the top-10 of the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings.

Golden West is one of the great feel-good stories of the year. The Rustlers defeated a good Canyons team, 20-10, this past weekend to advance to the Southern California Regional Finals. Golden West rose to No. 6 in the rankings and will face No. 10 Riverside City College, who stunned Ventura, 41-21, on Saturday night. The teams met earlier in the season with Golden West rolling up 456 yards in a 37-20 win. Golden West has been sensational on defense all season and forced eight turnovers on Saturday. Codie Saovao had three interceptions of his own, bringing his season total to five. Riverside City jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead on Ventura and led 41-7 after three quarters in stunning the previous No. 3 Pirates.

The Golden West defense forced eight turnovers on Saturday
The Golden West defense forced eight turnovers on Saturday (gwcathletics.com)

The Northern California playoffs had no surprises as No. 1 San Francisco and No. 3 San Mateo advanced to the finals where they will face one-another. San Francisco held American River to 290 yards of offense while Jack Newman continued to impress at quarterback, finishing 21-of-31 for 299 yards and two touchdown passes. San Mateo rode the hot hand of Luke Bottari (four TD passes) and had close to 400 yards of offense in cruising past Fresno City.

The NJCAA playoffs will start this weekend as No. 7 Snow will visit No. 2 Iowa Western on Saturday and No. 4 Northwest will travel to No. 5 New Mexico Military on Sunday. Iowa Western won at Snow (17-14) earlier in the season, giving the Badgers their only loss. Northwest battled back from a 3-2 start to the season, winning six games and a prestigious Mississippi title. New Mexico Military had one hick-up during the season in winning both the regular season and SWJCFC tournament, falling to Cisco 38-19 in late October. The winners of the two games will play on December 17 in Arkansas for the NJCAA title.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

In the rankings you will notice a number of characters next to the records, which indicate wins by forfeit. Due to COVID-19, a lot of games were forfeited in California due to stricter COVID-19 protocols and scheduling conflicts.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (11/29/21)
No Team City Rcd Next

1

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

11-0

v #3 San Mateo

2

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

8-0

v #7 Snow

3

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

10-1

@ #1 San Francisco

4

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

9-2

@ #5 NMMI (SU)

5

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

10-1

v #4 Northwest (SU)

6

Golden West

Huntington Beach, CA

11-0 %

v #10 Riverside City

7

Snow

Ephraim, UT

5-1

@ #2 Iowa Western

8

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

9-1

Finished

9

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

8-2 &

v #13 Hinds

10

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

9-2 #

@ #6 Golden West

11

Ventura

Ventura, CA

10-1

Finished

12

Jones

Ellisville, MS

8-2

Finished

13

Hinds

Raymond, MS

8-3

v #9 Hutchinson

14

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

6-2

v #17 Monroe

15

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

7-2

Finished

16

Garden City

Garden City, KS

7-3 &

v #27 Navarro

17

Monroe

New Rochelle, NY

6-0

v #14 Iowa Central

18

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

7-2

v #34 Tyler

19

Independence

Independence, KS

7-2

Finished

20

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

5-3

Finished

21

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

8-3 @

Finished

22

Fresno City

Fresno, CA

8-3

Finished

23

Modesto

Modesto, CA

7-3

v #24 Diablo Valley

24

Diablo Valley

Pleasant Hill, CA

6-4

@ #23 Modesto

25

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

5-5

Finished

26

Mt. San Antonio

Walnut, CA

8-3 !

Finished

27

Navarro

Corsicana, TX

5-4

v #16 Garden City

28

Cerritos

Cerritos, CA

6-5

Finished

29

Butte

Oroville, CA

6-4

v #35 Reedley

30

San Diego Mesa

San Diego, CA

7-4

Finished
Others on the Bubble: DuPage (IL) 6-2, American River (CA) 6-5, Fullerton (CA) 6-5 ^, Tyler (TX) 5-5, Reedley (CA) 7-3, Feather River (CA) 10-0, Palomar (CA) 5-5, Trinity Valley (TX) 5-4, Contra Costa (CA) 8-1, El Camino (CA) 7-4 %, Georgia Military 5-5, Itasca (MN) 9-1, Laney (CA) 6-4, Delta (MS) 4-5, Long Beach City (CA) 4-6, Nassau (NY) 5-3, North Dakota SCS 9-1, Sierra (CA) 6-4 +, Saddleback (CA) 4-6, East Los Angeles (CA) 5-6. CLARIFICATIONS: & = forfeit win vs Butler, # = forfeit win vs Mt. San Jacinto, ^ = forfeit win vs Santa Ana, % = forfeit win vs Bakersfield, ! = forfeit win vs Allan Hancock, @ = forfeit win vs Long Beach City
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}