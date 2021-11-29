Golden West making a case

Golden West is one of the great feel-good stories of the year. The Rustlers defeated a good Canyons team, 20-10, this past weekend to advance to the Southern California Regional Finals. Golden West rose to No. 6 in the rankings and will face No. 10 Riverside City College, who stunned Ventura, 41-21, on Saturday night. The teams met earlier in the season with Golden West rolling up 456 yards in a 37-20 win. Golden West has been sensational on defense all season and forced eight turnovers on Saturday. Codie Saovao had three interceptions of his own, bringing his season total to five. Riverside City jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead on Ventura and led 41-7 after three quarters in stunning the previous No. 3 Pirates.

The playoffs have started out west and the Golden State has narrowed its list to a final four after four games this past weekend. All four teams appear in the top-10 of the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings.

The Northern California playoffs had no surprises as No. 1 San Francisco and No. 3 San Mateo advanced to the finals where they will face one-another. San Francisco held American River to 290 yards of offense while Jack Newman continued to impress at quarterback, finishing 21-of-31 for 299 yards and two touchdown passes. San Mateo rode the hot hand of Luke Bottari (four TD passes) and had close to 400 yards of offense in cruising past Fresno City.

The NJCAA playoffs will start this weekend as No. 7 Snow will visit No. 2 Iowa Western on Saturday and No. 4 Northwest will travel to No. 5 New Mexico Military on Sunday. Iowa Western won at Snow (17-14) earlier in the season, giving the Badgers their only loss. Northwest battled back from a 3-2 start to the season, winning six games and a prestigious Mississippi title. New Mexico Military had one hick-up during the season in winning both the regular season and SWJCFC tournament, falling to Cisco 38-19 in late October. The winners of the two games will play on December 17 in Arkansas for the NJCAA title.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

In the rankings you will notice a number of characters next to the records, which indicate wins by forfeit. Due to COVID-19, a lot of games were forfeited in California due to stricter COVID-19 protocols and scheduling conflicts.