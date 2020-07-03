 JCGridiron - Gulf Coast headlines the Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings
Gulf Coast headlines the Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings

For the 16th consecutive season, JCGridiron.com is proud to present the Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings. Mississippi Gulf Coast headlines the rankings as the favorites heading into the season.

Despite a slew of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, JCGridiron.com keeps plodding along. The season seems in serious jeopardy at this point but, like everyone else, we still hold out hope that the games will move forward. Both the CCCAA and NJCAA have given some guidelines for the proposed season, but school CEO’s and presidents will make the ultimate decisions.

Having said that, JCGridiron.com has worked tirelessly during the past few months at breaking down the top players and units in the country. We’ve assembled four Preseason All-America Teams, Preseason Positional Watch Lists and just started our Top Units Lists. With that being said, we think we have a pretty decent idea of where most of the talent lies.

As usual, JCGridiron.com isn’t in the business of awarding the preseason top ranking to the team that won the national title a season ago. That would be lazy, and wouldn’t do justice to the programs that have made serious strides or suffered significant departures during the offseason.

As some of you know, we don’t take a traditional approach to the rankings. Our preseason rankings are based on a number of factors. We rely heavily on data and strength at key positions. As the season progresses, strength of schedule and high-profile wins will take center stage.

If your school didn’t send in preseason information, don’t be surprised if you aren’t ranked as high as you would like. With over 120 programs in the country playing junior college/community college football, we only have so many hours in the day to chase down information.

One thing is for certain, as of a few years ago JCGridiron.com was the only remaining publication that named a national champion. We wish there were more, but the carnage has taken its toll on the industry. Others will come out with a preseason ranking, but that’s as far as they go. They come out with their ranking, but go away once the spring magazines are all sold.

So with all the business and self-promotion out of the way, here is the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings.

The top 10 programs are mostly household names, including programs that continue to produce D1 talent on an annual basis. The top 10 programs had 142 players sign at D1 schools last season, and already have 67 guys showing offers this spring. Of those 67, a total of 15 come from our top-ranked team on the board, Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs already have 11 guys that have given verbal commitments to D1 programs, which is uncharted territory heading into the summer.

Just a reminder, JCGridiron.com does not include games against prep schools, club teams, or non-affiliated programs in the records.

DIRTY 30 PRESEASON RANKINGS

JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings (7/3/20)
Rank Team City Record '19 FR '19

1

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

12-0

2

2

Garden City

Garden City, KS

8-3

19

3

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

13-0

1

4

Jones

Ellisville, MS

7-2

8

5

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

8-1

4

6

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

6-6

39

7

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

12-1

3

8

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

6-4

28

9

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

9-3

6

10

Butler

El Dorado, KS

9-3

10

11

Independence

Independence, KS

8-2

9

12

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

8-3

22

13

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

9-2

5

14

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

8-3

11

15

Blinn

Brenham, TX

2-5

NR

16

Long Beach City

Long Beach, CA

8-3

16

17

Georgia Military

Milledgeville, GA

6-3

23

18

Ventura

Ventura, CA

8-3

29

19

Snow

Ephraim, UT

3-3

30

20

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

7-2

17

21

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

9-3

13

22

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

4-7

NR

23

Laney

Oakland, CA

6-5

38

24

Sierra

Rocklin, CA

7-4

35

25

Saddleback

Mission Viejo, CA

9-2

7

26

Modesto

Modesto, CA

9-3

14

27

Fullerton

Fullerton, CA

5-5

31

28

Monroe

Bronx, NY

5-3

NR

29

Tyler

Tyler, TX

4-5

43

30

American River

Sacramento, CA

8-3

18
Others on the Bubble: East Central (MS), Cerritos (CA), ASA-Brooklyn (NY), Fresno City (CA), Trinity Valley (TX), Mt. San Antonio (CA), Navarro (TX), San Diego Mesa (CA), NE Oklahoma A&M, Butte (CA), Copiah-Lincoln (MS), Diablo Valley (CA), East Los Angeles (CA), Chaffey (CA), Golden West (CA), Hinds (MS), Pearl River (MS), El Camino (CA), Dodge City (KS), New Mexico Military, Itawamba (MS), Antelope Valley (CA), Rochester (MN), San Bernardino Valley (CA), Bakersfield (CA)

DIRTY 30 HISTORY

JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Champions History
Year Champion(s)

2019

Riverside City College (CA)

2018

East Mississippi College (MS)

2017

Iowa Western College (IA) *

2016

(spilt) Garden City College (KS) / Fullerton College (CA)

2015

City College of San Francisco (CA)

2014

East Mississippi College (MS)

2013

(split) East Mississippi College (MS) / Butte College (CA)

2012

Iowa Western College (IA)

2011

East Mississippi College (MS)

2010

Mt. San Antonio College (CA)

2009

Mt. San Antonio College (CA)

2008

Butte College (CA)

2007

(split) Mississippi Gulf Coast College (MS) / Butler College (KS)

2006

Blinn College (TX)

2005

Glendale College (AZ)
* won Dirty 30 title as a result of Fullerton College having to forfeit all of their games
RCC defeates San Mateo, 31-14, to claim the 2019 JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Title (image c/o RCC Athletics)
