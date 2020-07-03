JCGridiron - Gulf Coast headlines the Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings

Despite a slew of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, JCGridiron.com keeps plodding along. The season seems in serious jeopardy at this point but, like everyone else, we still hold out hope that the games will move forward. Both the CCCAA and NJCAA have given some guidelines for the proposed season, but school CEO’s and presidents will make the ultimate decisions.

For the 16th consecutive season, JCGridiron.com is proud to present the Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings. Mississippi Gulf Coast headlines the rankings as the favorites heading into the season.

Having said that, JCGridiron.com has worked tirelessly during the past few months at breaking down the top players and units in the country. We’ve assembled four Preseason All-America Teams, Preseason Positional Watch Lists and just started our Top Units Lists. With that being said, we think we have a pretty decent idea of where most of the talent lies.

As usual, JCGridiron.com isn’t in the business of awarding the preseason top ranking to the team that won the national title a season ago. That would be lazy, and wouldn’t do justice to the programs that have made serious strides or suffered significant departures during the offseason.

As some of you know, we don’t take a traditional approach to the rankings. Our preseason rankings are based on a number of factors. We rely heavily on data and strength at key positions. As the season progresses, strength of schedule and high-profile wins will take center stage.

If your school didn’t send in preseason information, don’t be surprised if you aren’t ranked as high as you would like. With over 120 programs in the country playing junior college/community college football, we only have so many hours in the day to chase down information.

So with all the business and self-promotion out of the way, here is the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings.

The top 10 programs are mostly household names, including programs that continue to produce D1 talent on an annual basis. The top 10 programs had 142 players sign at D1 schools last season, and already have 67 guys showing offers this spring. Of those 67, a total of 15 come from our top-ranked team on the board, Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs already have 11 guys that have given verbal commitments to D1 programs, which is uncharted territory heading into the summer.