Hutch has dismantled two straight teams by a combined 112-7. The Blue Dragons opened the season with a 42-0 blasting of Navarro when Dylan Laible threw five touchdown passes. They ran up a 70-7 beatdown on Ellsworth last weekend. This week will be a solid test when they host #4 Iowa Central in one of two tremendous matchups this weekend in the NJCAA ranks.

The 2022 season is underway and a handful of programs have been uber impressive. Hutchinson College started out as the preseason favorites when they took home the top ranking in the JCGridiron Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings in early July, and we haven’t seen anything yet to disprove that ranking.

The other great matchup will have #2 East Mississippi traveling to #9 Jones this Thursday. Both squads were impressive on opening day in the Mississippi ranks last Thursday. East Mississippi blanked Copiah-Lincoln 38-0 while Jones took apart Itawamba, 44-0.

One that moved up within the top-10 this week was New Mexico Military, who rose to #7 when they hammered previous top-10 Snow, 38-7. The Broncos graduated a ton of talent after a sensational season in 2021 and many thought it may take them some time to reload. In short, they look just fine through two weeks and get #38Navarro at home this weekend in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference matchup.

The schools out in the California ranks opened up last weekend and had a bit of a mixed bag to start. San Francisco was a winner over Santa Rosa 31-20 but the somewhat uninspiring result saw them drop two spots to #5 in the rankings. Riverside City College jumped up a few spots to #6 in the rankings after scoring 59 points against Mt. San Jacinto, but also drew some red flags in giving up 36 points to the Eagles. Both should get tougher tests this week when San Francisco travels to #39 Sacramento City and Riverside City hosts #31 Long Beach City. Another climbing into the top-10 was Mt. San Antonio, who made a mess of Los Angeles Valley (69-7). The Mounties will host #29 Saddleback this weekend in what always seems to be a tight battle.

One could make a case that Butler (KS) has been one of the more impressive teams to start the season. The Grizzlies are 2-0 after back-to-back impressive wins over Garden City and Highland. Butler jumped up to #10 in the rankings as a result and will get another solid test when they host #20 Snow this weekend.

Here is the rest of the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings/records.