Hutch serves early notices

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
Publisher
@BradHoiseth

The 2022 season is underway and a handful of programs have been uber impressive. Hutchinson College started out as the preseason favorites when they took home the top ranking in the JCGridiron Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings in early July, and we haven’t seen anything yet to disprove that ranking.

Hutch has dismantled two straight teams by a combined 112-7. The Blue Dragons opened the season with a 42-0 blasting of Navarro when Dylan Laible threw five touchdown passes. They ran up a 70-7 beatdown on Ellsworth last weekend. This week will be a solid test when they host #4 Iowa Central in one of two tremendous matchups this weekend in the NJCAA ranks.

Hutch has given up just seven points in two games so far
Hutch has given up just seven points in two games so far (bluedragonsports.com)

The other great matchup will have #2 East Mississippi traveling to #9 Jones this Thursday. Both squads were impressive on opening day in the Mississippi ranks last Thursday. East Mississippi blanked Copiah-Lincoln 38-0 while Jones took apart Itawamba, 44-0.

One that moved up within the top-10 this week was New Mexico Military, who rose to #7 when they hammered previous top-10 Snow, 38-7. The Broncos graduated a ton of talent after a sensational season in 2021 and many thought it may take them some time to reload. In short, they look just fine through two weeks and get #38Navarro at home this weekend in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference matchup.

The schools out in the California ranks opened up last weekend and had a bit of a mixed bag to start. San Francisco was a winner over Santa Rosa 31-20 but the somewhat uninspiring result saw them drop two spots to #5 in the rankings. Riverside City College jumped up a few spots to #6 in the rankings after scoring 59 points against Mt. San Jacinto, but also drew some red flags in giving up 36 points to the Eagles. Both should get tougher tests this week when San Francisco travels to #39 Sacramento City and Riverside City hosts #31 Long Beach City. Another climbing into the top-10 was Mt. San Antonio, who made a mess of Los Angeles Valley (69-7). The Mounties will host #29 Saddleback this weekend in what always seems to be a tight battle.

One could make a case that Butler (KS) has been one of the more impressive teams to start the season. The Grizzlies are 2-0 after back-to-back impressive wins over Garden City and Highland. Butler jumped up to #10 in the rankings as a result and will get another solid test when they host #20 Snow this weekend.

Here is the rest of the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings/records.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (9/5/22)
Rank Team City Rcd Next

1

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

2-0

v #4 IA Central

2

East Mississippi

Scoobs, MS

1-0

@ #9 Jones (Th)

3

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

1-0

v #24 Garden City

4

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

2-0

@ #1 Hutchinson

5

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

1-0

@ #39 Sac City (Fr)

6

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

1-0

v #31 Long Beach

7

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

2-0

v #38 Navarro

8

Mt. San Antonio

Walnut, CA

1-0

v #29 Saddleback

9

Jones

Ellisville, MS

1-0

v #2 EMCC (Th)

10

Butler

El Dorado, KS

2-0

v #20 Snow

11

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

1-0

@ #35 Sequoias

12

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

1-0

@ Hinds (Th)

13

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

1-0

v Southwestern

14

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

1-0

v #41 Monroe

15

Ventura

Ventura, CA

1-0

@ #37 SD Mesa

16

El Camino

Torrance, CA

0-0

v #55 Bakersfield

17

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

1-0

@ NEO

18

American River

Sacramento, CA

1-0

@ #22 Laney (Fr)

19

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

2-0

v #28 Independence

20

Snow

Ephraim, UT

1-1

@ #10 Butler

21

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

0-1

v Itawamba (Th)

22

Laney

Oakland, CA

1-0

v #18 American River (Fr)

23

Blinn

Brenham, TX

0-0

v Cisco

24

Garden City

Garden City, KS

0-2

@ #3 IA Western

25

Modesto

Modesto, CA

0-1

@ Santa Rosa

26

Golden West

Huntington Beach, CA

1-0

v #48 Palomar

27

Northeast

Booneville, MS

1-0

v #34 Pearl River

28

Independence

Independence, KS

0-1

@ #19 Coffeyville

29

Saddleback

Mission Viejo, CA

1-0

@ #8 Mt. SAC

30

Georgia Military

Milledgeville, GA

1-0

v ASA-Miami
Others on the Bubble: Long Beach City (CA) 1-0, Diablo Valley (CA) 1-0, DuPage (IL) 1-0, Pearl River (MS) 1-0, Sequoias (CA) 1-0, Fullerton (CA) 1-0, San Diego Mesa (CA) 1-0, Navarro (TX) 0-1, Sacramento City (CA) 0-1, San Joaquin Delta (CA) 1-0, Monroe (NY) 0-1, Nassau (NY) 1-1, Copiah-Lincoln (MS) 0-1, Trinity Valley (TX) 1-1, Feather River (CA) 1-0, Fresno City (CA) 0-1, Sierra (CA) 0-1, Palomar (CA) 1-0, Reedley (CA) 1-0, Minnesota State 1-0, Southwest Mississippi (1-0), Coahoma (MS) 1-0, East Los Angeles (CA) 1-0, North Dakota SCS (1-0), Bakersfield (CA) 1-0
