JCGridiron Dirty 30 gets a shakeup

The season has started, and with a number of programs suffering early losses the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings have received an early overhaul. Iowa Western jumps into the top spot in the rankings after Northwest Mississippi suffered a humbling defeat. East Mississippi moves up to No. 2.

Northwest was beaten 31-9 by Jones and was outplayed badly by the Bobcats. Jones held a 449-276 advantage in total yardage and never trailed in the game. The Rangers dropped to No. 10 in the rankings as a result while Jones rose to No. 4. Northwest will try to regroup against Holmes on Thursday while Jones plays East Central.

Hutchinson had a second straight poor performance in getting blasted by Butler, 43-23. The Blue Dragons are clearly not the team that took the field during the spring and have dropped all the way to No. 29 in the rankings after their start. Butler trailed 14-7 in the second quarter and proceeded to score 36 of the next 45 points in streaking past Hutch. The Grizzlies moved up to No. 23 in the rankings as a result. Hutch has a bye this week to regroup while Butler plays Dodge City.

The Southwest JCFC had a bit of a shakeup this week when Navarro gave up 69 points in a 69-57 loss to Tyler. The two teams combined for 1,431 yards, which means neither team played any defense. Tyler racked up 870 yards. Neither team is in the top-30 as Navarro dropped 17 spots to No. 37. Tyler is now at No. 35.

Out west, five games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. San Mateo, San Francisco and American River continued to impress up north while Riverside City and Fullerton got off to good starts down south and Canyons and East Los Angeles continued to impress. San Mateo remains the highest ranked team in California at No. 3.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.