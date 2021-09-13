 JCGridiron - JCGridiron Dirty 30 gets a shakeup
football

JCGridiron Dirty 30 gets a shakeup

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
Publisher
@BradHoiseth

The season has started, and with a number of programs suffering early losses the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings have received an early overhaul. Iowa Western jumps into the top spot in the rankings after Northwest Mississippi suffered a humbling defeat. East Mississippi moves up to No. 2.

Zach Patterson made a big play to cap off an easy win for EMCC on Thursday
Zach Patterson made a big play to cap off an easy win for EMCC on Thursday (emccathletics.com)

Northwest was beaten 31-9 by Jones and was outplayed badly by the Bobcats. Jones held a 449-276 advantage in total yardage and never trailed in the game. The Rangers dropped to No. 10 in the rankings as a result while Jones rose to No. 4. Northwest will try to regroup against Holmes on Thursday while Jones plays East Central.

Hutchinson had a second straight poor performance in getting blasted by Butler, 43-23. The Blue Dragons are clearly not the team that took the field during the spring and have dropped all the way to No. 29 in the rankings after their start. Butler trailed 14-7 in the second quarter and proceeded to score 36 of the next 45 points in streaking past Hutch. The Grizzlies moved up to No. 23 in the rankings as a result. Hutch has a bye this week to regroup while Butler plays Dodge City.

The Southwest JCFC had a bit of a shakeup this week when Navarro gave up 69 points in a 69-57 loss to Tyler. The two teams combined for 1,431 yards, which means neither team played any defense. Tyler racked up 870 yards. Neither team is in the top-30 as Navarro dropped 17 spots to No. 37. Tyler is now at No. 35.

Out west, five games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. San Mateo, San Francisco and American River continued to impress up north while Riverside City and Fullerton got off to good starts down south and Canyons and East Los Angeles continued to impress. San Mateo remains the highest ranked team in California at No. 3.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (9/13/21)
No Team/Program City Rec Next

1

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

1-0

v Ellsworth

2

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

2-0

@ #44 Delta (TH)

3

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

2-0

v #24 Butte

4

Jones

Ellisville, MS

2-0

v E Central (TH)

5

Garden City

Garden City, KS

1-0

@ Highland

6

Snow

Ephraim, UT

1-0

v McDougle Tech

7

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

1-0

v #21 Saddleback

8

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

2-0

@ #14 Modesto

9

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

2-0

v #48 Pearl River (TH)

10

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

1-1

@ Holmes (TH)

11

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

2-0

bye

12

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

2-0

v Gordon Fine Arts

13

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

2-0

v #47 NEO

14

Modesto

Modesto, CA

2-0

v #8 San Francisco

15

Independence

Independence, KS

1-0

v Ft. Scott

16

Fullerton

Fullerton, CA

1-0

v #22 Canyons

17

Trinity Valley

Athens, TX

2-0

@ So. Shreveport

18

Ventura

Ventura, CA

2-0

@ #46 El Camino

19

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

0-1

v ASA-Miami

20

American River

Sacramento, CA

2-0

v #33 Fresno City

21

Saddleback

Mission Viejo, CA

1-0

@ #7 Riverside City

22

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

2-0

@ #16 Fullerton

23

Butler

El Dorado, KS

1-1

v Dodge City

24

Butte

Oroville, CA

2-0

@ #3 San Mateo

25

Mt. San Antonio

Walnut, CA

1-0

v San Bernardino

26

Cisco

Cisco, TX

0-1

v #43 Blinn

27

Long Beach City

Long Beach, CA

1-1

@ Chaffey

28

Northeast

Raymond, MS

0-2

v #32 Hinds (TH)

29

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

0-2

bye

30

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

2-0

@ #37 Navarro
Others on the Bubble: East Los Angeles (CA) 2-0, Hinds (MS) 1-1, Fresno City (CA) 2-0, Golden West (CA) 2-0, Tyler (TX) 1-1, Monroe (NY) 1-0, Navarro (TX) 1-1, Sierra (CA) 0-2, Bakersfield (CA) 2-0, Cerritos (CA) 1-1, Laney (CA) 0-2, San Diego Mesa (CA) 1-1, Blinn (TX) 0-1, Delta (MS) 2-0, North Dakota SCS 3-0, El Camino (CA) 1-1, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 0-1, Pearl River (MS) 1-1, DuPage (IL) 1-1, Coahoma (MS) 1-1, Georgia Military 1-1, Shasta (CA) 1-0, Contra Costa (CA) 1-0, Hocking (OH) 2-0, Minnesota State 2-1,. Diablo Valley (CA) 1-0, Citrus (CA) 2-0, Reedley (CA) 2-0, Nassau (NY) 1-0, Merced (CA) 1-1
