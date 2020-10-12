JCGridiron - Jones passes Gulf Coast in top-5

The 2020/2021 season completed a second week in the Mississippi ranks, with four games reaching a conclusion. Jones College moved up to No. 2 in the rankings after a bye while Gulf Coast dropped a spot to No. 3.

Mississippi completed a second week of play, but yet again, it didn’t come without an interruption. The game between Itawamba College and Holmes College was postponed after Holmes announced it would suspend football activities until October 16th due to falling under the college's close contact protocol.

"We appreciate and respect Holmes' decision about the game Thursday," said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. "Like Holmes, the health and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority and will continue to be at the forefront of our decision-making as we continue to navigate throughout the school year."

On the field, four games were completed with East Central defeating Southwest (21-0), Copiah-Lincoln clipping Pearl River (27-24), Gulf Coast defeating Hinds (31-24) and Northeast defeating Mississippi Delta (40-23).

Gulf Coast started the season as the preseason national favorites but has since dropped a spot in the first two weeks after so-so performances. The Bulldogs defeated Hinds 31-24 on Thursday, but had to go to overtime to get it done. Gulf Coast scored the winning touchdown when Deondre House scored from five yards in the first overtime before intercepting the Hinds quarterback on defense to clinch the win. Unfortunately, this week’s game against Copiah-Lincoln has already been postponed as a result of Co-Lin shutting down football operations for two weeks due to the Coronavirus. The game has been rescheduled for November 19.

Copiah-Lincoln entered the week at No. 24 in the rankings and will stay there for the time being after a slippery 27-24 win against Pearl River. Co-Lin trailed 17-10 midway through the third quarter before putting up 17 straight points and hanging on for a win in a defensive struggle. Co-Lin’s Lamar Gray finished with a team-high 13 tackles, one tackles-for-loss, one interception, one forced-fumble and a pass break-up in the win. Noah Mitchell led Pearl River with 15 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception in the loss.

Northeast Mississippi moved on to the big board at No. 29 after improving to 2-0 with a 40-23 win against Delta on Friday. The Tigers and Trojans were scheduled to play on Saturday but the game was moved up to Friday as a result of Hurricane Delta. Northeast fell behind 17-0 before scoring 19 straight points to take the lead at halftime. They finished the game with three straight scores for a 40-23 win while rolling up 488 yards of offense in the win. Kevin Hurley led the Tigers in both passing and rushing while Andison Coby led the team with three scores through the air. Northeast is scheduled to host Coahoma this Thursday for Homecoming.

In one other result, East Central improved to 1-1 with a 21-0 shutout of Southwest.

The Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference is set to start up play this weekend with a couple of games. The #55 Maricopa Mustangs will host the Sonoran Sidewinders in HJCAC play while the Papago Pumas will host non-affiliated Arizona Christian College in a pre-conference warm-up.

The majority of the country has games on the schedule to be started in late-March, earl-April.

The rest of the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams in its rankings.



