Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College safety Aaron Edwards picked up his first two offers earlier this month from UTSA and Texas State. Last season, he finished with 53 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 1 TFL, and a forced fumble in nine games for the Golden Norseman. Edwards was named a Second Team All-SWJCFC selection (Southwest Junior College Football Conference).

JCGridiron spoke with him to discuss the offes from the Roadrunners, Bobcats, and his recruitment.