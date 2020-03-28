News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 10:21:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Robinson gets big SEC offer

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
Publisher
@BradHoiseth

Some of the top prospects have started to land some massive offers, and for one of those prospects he landed an offer from one of the top programs in the nation. Monroe’s Jimmori Robinson says Aubu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}