Top teams hold steady in Dirty 30

One big game this weekend will feature No. 4 Iowa Western versus No. 13 Garden City in a Iowa/Jayhawk showdown in Kansas. Iowa Western’s lone loss came against top-ranked Hutchinson (37-38) in week two of the season while Garden City’s lone loss came on opening day versus No. 37 Navarro (20-34). The loser of this one is very likely to drop out of the national title hunt.

The 2024 season has officially hit the back stretch, and the top teams in each conference have started to separate themselves from the pack. Big matchups over the next few weeks will thin the heard, as close to 15 programs still have a chance at claiming the national title.

Two teams remain undefeated out west in the upper tier (National Division) in No. 2 Mt. San Antonio and No. 5 Butte. Mt. SAC gets a breather this week against East Los Angeles on Thursday while Butte will host a tricky No. 31 American River program that has won two straight. The battle in Southern California appears to be a long ways from settled for Mt. SAC, as No. 6 Golden West, No. 7 Riverside City, No. 10 Ventura and No. 16 San Diego Mesa are all sitting with one loss. The northern part of the state is a bit less cluttered for Butte, with No. 8 San Mateo as the only other remaining program with one loss or less.

The top two independents will hook up this weekend when No. 12 Georgia Military travels across the country to face No. 15 Snow. GMC lost in week two (41-42) against Iowa Western while Snow fell to Iowa Western (20-31) in week six. The loser is likely to be on the outside of the national title hunt.

The Mississippi ranks are shaping up to be a wild ride in the playoffs. No. 3 Holmes is the lone remaining undefeated team for the year and No. 9 Northwest is also undefeated in divisional play. The two squads meet this week at Northwest on Thursday in a critical showdown. No. 11 Gulf Coast, No. 14 East Central, No. 17 Itawamba, No. 20 Copiah-Lincoln and No. 21 Pearl River are all trying to make the final four with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.