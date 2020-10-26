JCGridiron - Dirty 30 Rankings roll along through pandemic

With four weeks of football in the books, Mississippi Gulf Coast remained at No. 2 in the rankings as the Mississippi ranks and the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference continue to play games. With record numbers of Coronavirus cases spreading throughout the country, who knows how much longer it will last.

Gulf Coast improved to 3-0 with a 31-3 win at East Central on Thursday. The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 before rattling off 31 unanswered points. Gulf Coast held a 477-198 advantage in total yards as Jalen Bracey led the Bulldogs with 122 yards receiving on five catches. The Gulf Coast defense recorded 14 tackles-for-loss and five sacks as the East Central offense turned the ball over four times. Gulf Coast has a bye this week.

Northwest Mississippi jumped into the top-10 at No. 9 as they improved to 2-0 with a hard-fought overtime win against No. 28 Northeast. The Rangers won it when Jaquerrious Williams raced 25 yards for a score in extra time. It was Williams’ third touchdown of the day. Northwest now faces No. 48 Coahoma on Thursday while Northeast travels to Holmes.

Jones College took out some frustration with a 40-27 win against Southwest on Thursday. The No. 13 Bobcats led 40-13 at the end of the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas pedal. Romal Webb had a big day on the ground, rushing for 167 yards and two scores. Jones will take on No. 41 Pearl River this Thursday.