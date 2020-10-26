 JCGridiron - Dirty 30 Rankings roll along through pandemic
Dirty 30 Rankings roll along through pandemic

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
With four weeks of football in the books, Mississippi Gulf Coast remained at No. 2 in the rankings as the Mississippi ranks and the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference continue to play games. With record numbers of Coronavirus cases spreading throughout the country, who knows how much longer it will last.

Gulf Coast improved to 3-0 with a 31-3 win at East Central on Thursday. The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 before rattling off 31 unanswered points. Gulf Coast held a 477-198 advantage in total yards as Jalen Bracey led the Bulldogs with 122 yards receiving on five catches. The Gulf Coast defense recorded 14 tackles-for-loss and five sacks as the East Central offense turned the ball over four times. Gulf Coast has a bye this week.

Northwest Mississippi jumped into the top-10 at No. 9 as they improved to 2-0 with a hard-fought overtime win against No. 28 Northeast. The Rangers won it when Jaquerrious Williams raced 25 yards for a score in extra time. It was Williams’ third touchdown of the day. Northwest now faces No. 48 Coahoma on Thursday while Northeast travels to Holmes.

Jones College took out some frustration with a 40-27 win against Southwest on Thursday. The No. 13 Bobcats led 40-13 at the end of the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas pedal. Romal Webb had a big day on the ground, rushing for 167 yards and two scores. Jones will take on No. 41 Pearl River this Thursday.

ICC wins a rematch with Coahoma on Saturday
ICC wins a rematch with Coahoma on Saturday (letsgoicc.com)

Arguably the most exciting game (image) was at Coahoma College on Saturday where Itawamba College struck early and held on for a 19-14 win in a rematch from week one. The two teams combined for nine turnovers as Quamon Davis led Itawamba with 160 yards receiving and two scores.

The HJCAC got in another week of play, with the Papago Pumas taking apart the Sonoran Sidewinders 44-6 and the Gila River Hawks beating up on Arizona Christian in a non-affiliated game, 69-13. No. 47 Gila River will travel to Sonoran this weekend while No. 50 Papago will host No. 54 Maricopa.

There was one more postponement this past week as Hinds and Copiah-Lincoln was called off due to the pandemic.

The rest of the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

Table Name
Rank School City Record Next

1

Garden City

Garden City, KS

0-0

March

2

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

3-0

bye

3

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

0-0

February

4

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

0-0

April

5

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

0-0

April

6

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

0-0

February

7

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

0-0

March

8

Butler

El Dorado, KS

0-0

March

9

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

2-0

vs. #48 Coahoma (TH)

10

Independence

Independence, KS

0-0

March

11

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

0-0

February

12

Hinds

Raymond, MS

1-1

vs. Southwest

13

Jones

Ellisville, MS

2-1

vs. #41 Pearl River (TH)

14

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

0-0

March

15

Blinn

Brenham, TX

0-0

March

16

Long Beach City

Long Beach, CA

0-0

February

17

Georgia Military

Milledgeville, GA

0-0

TBD

18

Ventura

Ventura, CA

0-0

February

19

Snow

Ephraim, UT

0-0

TBD

20

Kilgore

Kilgore, TX

0-0

March

21

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

0-0

February

22

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

0-0

March

23

Laney

Oakland, CA

0-0

February

24

Copiah-Lincoln

Wesson, MS

2-0

vs. East Central (TH)

25

Sierra

Rocklin, CA

0-0

February

26

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

0-0

Opted Out

27

Saddleback

Mission Viejo, CA

0-0

February

28

Northeast

Booneville, MS

3-1

@ Holmes (TH)

29

Modesto

Modesto, CA

0-0

February

30

Fullerton

Fullerton, CA

0-0

February
Others on the Bubble: Monroe (NY) 0-0, Tyler (TX) 0-0, American River (CA) 0-0, Cerritos (CA) 0-0, ASA-Brooklyn (NY) 0-0, Fresno City (CA) 0-0, Trinity Valley (TX) 0-0, Mt. San Antonio (CA) 0-0, Navarro (TX) 0-0, San Diego Mesa (CA) 0-0, Pearl River (MS) 1-2, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 0-0, Butte (CA) 0-0, Diablo Valley (CA) 0-0, East Los Angeles (CA) 0-0, Chaffey (CA) 0-0, Gila River (AZ) 0-0, Coahoma (MS) 1-2, El Camino (CA) 0-0, Papago (AZ) 1-0, Dodge City (KS) 0-0, New Mexico Military 0-0, Antelope Valley (CA) 0-0, Maricopa (AZ) 0-0, Itawamba (MS) 1-2
