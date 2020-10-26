JCGridiron - Dirty 30 Rankings roll along through pandemic

Dirty 30 Rankings roll along through pandemic
With four weeks of football in the books, Mississippi Gulf Coast remained at No. 2 in the rankings as the Mississippi ranks and the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference continue to play games. With record numbers of Coronavirus cases spreading throughout the country, who knows how much longer it will last.
Gulf Coast improved to 3-0 with a 31-3 win at East Central on Thursday. The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 before rattling off 31 unanswered points. Gulf Coast held a 477-198 advantage in total yards as Jalen Bracey led the Bulldogs with 122 yards receiving on five catches. The Gulf Coast defense recorded 14 tackles-for-loss and five sacks as the East Central offense turned the ball over four times. Gulf Coast has a bye this week.
Northwest Mississippi jumped into the top-10 at No. 9 as they improved to 2-0 with a hard-fought overtime win against No. 28 Northeast. The Rangers won it when Jaquerrious Williams raced 25 yards for a score in extra time. It was Williams’ third touchdown of the day. Northwest now faces No. 48 Coahoma on Thursday while Northeast travels to Holmes.
Jones College took out some frustration with a 40-27 win against Southwest on Thursday. The No. 13 Bobcats led 40-13 at the end of the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas pedal. Romal Webb had a big day on the ground, rushing for 167 yards and two scores. Jones will take on No. 41 Pearl River this Thursday.
Arguably the most exciting game (image) was at Coahoma College on Saturday where Itawamba College struck early and held on for a 19-14 win in a rematch from week one. The two teams combined for nine turnovers as Quamon Davis led Itawamba with 160 yards receiving and two scores.
The HJCAC got in another week of play, with the Papago Pumas taking apart the Sonoran Sidewinders 44-6 and the Gila River Hawks beating up on Arizona Christian in a non-affiliated game, 69-13. No. 47 Gila River will travel to Sonoran this weekend while No. 50 Papago will host No. 54 Maricopa.
There was one more postponement this past week as Hinds and Copiah-Lincoln was called off due to the pandemic.
The rest of the JCGridiron.com Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.
|Rank
|School
|City
|Record
|Next
|
1
|
Garden City
|
Garden City, KS
|
0-0
|
March
|
2
|
Gulf Coast
|
Perkinston, MS
|
3-0
|
bye
|
3
|
Riverside City
|
Riverside, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
4
|
Lackawanna
|
Scranton, PA
|
0-0
|
April
|
5
|
Iowa Central
|
Fort Dodge, IA
|
0-0
|
April
|
6
|
San Mateo
|
San Mateo, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
7
|
Iowa Western
|
Council Bluffs, IA
|
0-0
|
March
|
8
|
Butler
|
El Dorado, KS
|
0-0
|
March
|
9
|
Northwest
|
Senatobia, MS
|
2-0
|
vs. #48 Coahoma (TH)
|
10
|
Independence
|
Independence, KS
|
0-0
|
March
|
11
|
San Francisco
|
San Francisco, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
12
|
Hinds
|
Raymond, MS
|
1-1
|
vs. Southwest
|
13
|
Jones
|
Ellisville, MS
|
2-1
|
vs. #41 Pearl River (TH)
|
14
|
Hutchinson
|
Hutchinson, KS
|
0-0
|
March
|
15
|
Blinn
|
Brenham, TX
|
0-0
|
March
|
16
|
Long Beach City
|
Long Beach, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
17
|
Georgia Military
|
Milledgeville, GA
|
0-0
|
TBD
|
18
|
Ventura
|
Ventura, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
19
|
Snow
|
Ephraim, UT
|
0-0
|
TBD
|
20
|
Kilgore
|
Kilgore, TX
|
0-0
|
March
|
21
|
Canyons
|
Santa Clarita, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
22
|
Coffeyville
|
Coffeyville, KS
|
0-0
|
March
|
23
|
Laney
|
Oakland, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
24
|
Copiah-Lincoln
|
Wesson, MS
|
2-0
|
vs. East Central (TH)
|
25
|
Sierra
|
Rocklin, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
26
|
East Mississippi
|
Scooba, MS
|
0-0
|
Opted Out
|
27
|
Saddleback
|
Mission Viejo, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
28
|
Northeast
|
Booneville, MS
|
3-1
|
@ Holmes (TH)
|
29
|
Modesto
|
Modesto, CA
|
0-0
|
February
|
30
|
Fullerton
|
Fullerton, CA
|
0-0
|
February