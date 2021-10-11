 JCGridiron - Dirty 30 title still up for grabs
Dirty 30 title still up for grabs

Brad Hoiseth • JCGridiron
The second half of the 2021 season is under way and close to 25 programs are still in the hunt for the 17th annual Dirty 30 title. This is the latest rankings.

Last weekend saw a number of programs with the week off due to bye weeks, so there isn’t a ton of change to report. Top-ranked Iowa Western hung on for a 17-14 win against Snow, who entered last week at No. 7. The Badgers dropped to No. 9 with the loss and will travel to ASA-Miami this week looking to take it out on the Silver Storm. Iowa Western remained in the top spot and will have the week off for a bye.

Markel McLaurin (R) had three interceptions for the Bobcats in a 55-6 rout of Southwest
Markel McLaurin (R) had three interceptions for the Bobcats in a 55-6 rout of Southwest (jcbobcats.com)

We had a full slate of games in the Mississippi ranks and both No. 2 East Mississippi and No. 3 Jones remained undefeated and in the hunt for the Dirty 30 title. In a rare instance, both teams played on Saturday this past weekend and will now have to play again this Thursday. East Mississippi will host No. 37 Coahoma while Jones will travel to Pearl River.

The large majority of California schools had the week off for a bye, with the exception of Mt. San Antonio. The No. 15 Mounties sprinted to a big lead on No. 33 Saddleback before holding on for a 36-34 win. Mt. SAC has played only three games due to COVID protocols and will travel to No. 28 El Camino this weekend. The Golden State kicks back up this weekend will a full slate of games.

The Southwest Junior College Football Conference still has two undefeated teams in No. 11 Trinity Valley and No. 14 New Mexico Military. TVCC had a bye this past weekend and used it to prepare for a trip to No. 30 Blinn this weekend. NMMI also had a bye and will host No. 36 Tyler.

Independence pulled a rabbit out of a hat in beating Hutchinson in the final seconds, 33-28. The No. 6 Pirates trailed 28-14 nearing the end of the third quarter before rallying to take down the spring Dirty 30 champion Blue Dragons. Indy scored with six seconds left in the game in stunning Hutch and improving to 5-0. The Pirates will host Dodge City this weekend. The Jayhawk appears to be a two-team race between Independence and No. 7 Coffeyville. The two teams are scheduled to meet on the final weekend of the regular season.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings (10/11/21)
No Team/Program City Rcd Next

1

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

5-0

bye

2

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

6-0

v #37 Coahoma (TH)

3

Jones

Ellisville, MS

6-0

@ Pearl River (TH)

4

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

5-0

@ SJ Delta

5

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

5-0

@ Chabot

6

Independence

Independence, KS

5-0

v Dodge City

7

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

4-0

@ Ft. Scott

8

Ventura

Ventura, CA

5-0

v #51 Long Beach

9

Snow

Ephraim, UT

2-1

@ ASA-Miami

10

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

5-0

@ #20 Bakersfield

11

Trinity Valley

Athens, TX

5-0

@ #30 Blinn

12

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

4-2

@ #19 Gulf Coast (TH)

13

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

4-1

bye

14

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

5-0

v #36 Tyler

15

Mt. San Antonio

Walnut, CA

3-0

@ #28 El Camino

16

Fresno City

Fresno, CA

4-1

@ #50 Sequoias

17

Butler

El Dorado, KS

3-2

v McDougle Tech

18

Hinds

Raymond, MS

4-2

@ Southwest (TH)

19

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

5-1

v #12 Northwest (TH)

20

Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA

4-1

v #10 Canyons

21

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

2-3

@ Highland

22

Garden City

Garden City, KS

3-2

bye

23

Golden West

Huntington Beach, CA

4-1

@ Southwestern

24

Monroe

New Rochelle, NY

3-0

v Milford Academy

25

Modesto

Modesto, CA

3-2

v West Hills

26

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

3-2

v #54 Palomar

27

San Diego Mesa

San Diego, CA

4-1

v #33 Saddleback

28

El Camino

Torrance, CA

3-2

v #15 Mt. San Antonio

29

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

1-2

bye

30

Blinn

Brenham, TX

2-2

v #11 Trinity Valley
Others on the Bubble: Fullerton (CA) 3-2, Sierra (CA) 3-2, Saddleback (CA) 2-3, Cisco (TX) 1-3, Kilgore (TX) 3-3, Tyler (TX) 2-2, Coahoma (MS) 4-2, North Dakota SCS 7-0, Butte (CA) 2-3, Laney (CA) 3-2, Allan Hancock (CA) 4-1, East Los Angeles (CA) 3-2, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 2-3, American River (CA) 2-3, Nassau (NY) 4-0, DuPage (IL) 3-1, Navarro (TX) 2-4, Contra Costa (CA) 4-0, Shasta (CA) 3-1, Sequoias (CA) 2-2, Long Beach City (CA) 2-3, Itasca (MN) 6-1, Copiah-Lincoln (MS) 2-4, Palomar (CA) 2-3, Reedley (CA) 4-1
