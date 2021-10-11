Dirty 30 title still up for grabs

Last weekend saw a number of programs with the week off due to bye weeks, so there isn’t a ton of change to report. Top-ranked Iowa Western hung on for a 17-14 win against Snow, who entered last week at No. 7. The Badgers dropped to No. 9 with the loss and will travel to ASA-Miami this week looking to take it out on the Silver Storm. Iowa Western remained in the top spot and will have the week off for a bye.

The second half of the 2021 season is under way and close to 25 programs are still in the hunt for the 17th annual Dirty 30 title. This is the latest rankings.

We had a full slate of games in the Mississippi ranks and both No. 2 East Mississippi and No. 3 Jones remained undefeated and in the hunt for the Dirty 30 title. In a rare instance, both teams played on Saturday this past weekend and will now have to play again this Thursday. East Mississippi will host No. 37 Coahoma while Jones will travel to Pearl River.

The large majority of California schools had the week off for a bye, with the exception of Mt. San Antonio. The No. 15 Mounties sprinted to a big lead on No. 33 Saddleback before holding on for a 36-34 win. Mt. SAC has played only three games due to COVID protocols and will travel to No. 28 El Camino this weekend. The Golden State kicks back up this weekend will a full slate of games.

The Southwest Junior College Football Conference still has two undefeated teams in No. 11 Trinity Valley and No. 14 New Mexico Military. TVCC had a bye this past weekend and used it to prepare for a trip to No. 30 Blinn this weekend. NMMI also had a bye and will host No. 36 Tyler.

Independence pulled a rabbit out of a hat in beating Hutchinson in the final seconds, 33-28. The No. 6 Pirates trailed 28-14 nearing the end of the third quarter before rallying to take down the spring Dirty 30 champion Blue Dragons. Indy scored with six seconds left in the game in stunning Hutch and improving to 5-0. The Pirates will host Dodge City this weekend. The Jayhawk appears to be a two-team race between Independence and No. 7 Coffeyville. The two teams are scheduled to meet on the final weekend of the regular season.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.