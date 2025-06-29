JCGridiron O-Tackle Watch List
San Jose City College DL Will Weber commits to UTEP.
Mt. San Antonio College TE Connor May commits to Southern Utah.
Butler Community College CB David Houston commits to South Alabama.
Modesto College LB Alijah Cota recaps official visit to SEMO.
Reedley College OL Jauresee Howard commits to Delaware State.
