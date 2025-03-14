Northeastern Oklahoma A&M's JJ Wilson picks up offer from Sam Houston State

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College offensive tackle JJ Wilson picked up his first offer from the Sam Houston State Bearkats on February 28. He also has another from Missouri State.
JCGridiron caught up with him to discuss the offer from the Bearkats.
