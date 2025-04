An official visit can be the thing that clinches the deal in recruiting. That was it for the Akron Zips when they picked up a commitment from Reedley College defensive lineman Eddie Vega on March 10.

"My connection with defensive line coach Anthony Leonard was a big reason that I committed to Akron! I have a great relationship with him, and I really like his coaching style. He was just like Coach Jesse Lira, my defensive line coach at Reedley, who I also really liked!"