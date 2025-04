Reedley College offensive tackle Jauresee Howard had a good 2024 season for the Tigers, as he received several accolades. He was a JCGridiron All-America 3rd Team selection, an All-California First-Team selection, and an All-Valley Conference selection. On March 18, Howard picked up his first offer from the Alcorn State Braves. I caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.