Offensive Tackle Class looks promising (CA)
The 2022 season is less than two months away and with COVID less prevalent we may get back to a normal year of football. The class of 2023 offensive tackles has some upside, with a number of all-co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news