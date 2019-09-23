With the 2019 season nearing the halfway point, the field of teams with a chance at winning the national title is still wide open. Riverside City College remains at No. 1 for the time being, with a huge Jayhawk Conference game looming this week in Kansas.

Riverside improved to 3-0 out west after outscoring San Bernardino Valley College, 58-37. The Tigers again put up big numbers on offense, totaling 582 yards. Tyler Kennedy had five catches for 132 yards and three scores in the win. Riverside now gets Long Beach City, who comes in at No. 36 in the rankings.

The big game this week will take place in Kansas where No. 3 Hutchinson hosts No. 2 Butler. Hutch got a big advantage this week when they had a bye to prepare, and with home-field advantage it sets up for an interesting matchup. Butler cruised to a 31-10 win against Dodge City on Saturday to start 5-0. Hutchinson has already beaten three ranked teams in Independence, Iowa Western and Fort Scott.

Two undefeated teams remain in the Mississippi ranks with No. 5 Northwest and No. 8 Gulf Coast. Both are 4-0 after Northwest slipped past Copiah-Lincoln (19-15) and Gulf Coast did the same against Jones (20-14). Northwest will travel to No. 42 Holmes this Thursday while Gulf Coast travels to No. 17 Copiah-Lincoln.