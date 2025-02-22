San Jose City College DL Machi Robinson talks CSU offer and recruitment

San Jose City College defensive lineman Machi Robinson picked up his first FBS offer from Colorado State on February 13. JCGridiron spoke with him to discuss his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Robinson also has offers from Texas Southern, Eastern Illinois, and Delaware State.

...Last season, he finished with 55 tackles, 13 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries in 11 games for the Jaguars.

...He was named a First-Team All-Conference and All-Region selection.

...Robinson was also named to the JCGridiron All-America 2nd Team.