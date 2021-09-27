Upsets create movement into top-10

The JCGridiron Dirty 30 had some movement in the top-10 this week with a couple of perennial powers taking it on the chin. The top four teams remain the same with three new programs making an appearance in the top-10.

The biggest disappointment came out west where 2019 champion Riverside City College fall asleep in losing to Golden West, 37-20. The Rustlers dropped 456 yards of offense on the Tigers in improving to 3-1. Golden West moved up to No. 24 in the rankings with the win for their first-ever appearance in the top-30. Riverside slid all the way to No. 26 with the loss and will have a chance to regain some mojo this week when they travel to No. 13 Canyons.

Independence is one of the new squads in the top-10 as they bottled up the Garden City offense in a 26-13 win in Jayhawk play. The Pirates are now 3-0 on the season and will host Highland this weekend. Garden City fell to No. 12 with the loss and now hosts spring national champ No. 28 Hutchinson in a critical matchup for both teams.

Coffeyville was another Jayhawk program that moved into the top-10 after taking apart Highland, 65-20, on Saturday. The Red Ravens moved up to No. 9 with the win and will travel to No. 17 Butler this weekend.

Ventura College moved up to No. 10 with a 60-0 whitewash of Chaffey this past Saturday. The Pirates now jump into the role of the favorites in the Southern California ranks and have been scoring points in bushels. Ventura is averaging 478 yards and 57 points-per-game and now heads to No. 32 Saddleback to take on the Bobcats.

The Southwest JCFC has a pair of undefeated teams in No. 11 Trinity Valley and No. 16 New Mexico Military. TVCC managed a 31-23 win against Tyler over the weekend and now host No. 35 Cisco, a program they lost to during the spring. NMMI was impressive in knocking off previous No. 12 Kilgore, 37-26. The Broncos rose seven spots in the rankings and now travel to No. 29 Blinn in a key matchup in SWJCFC play.

The rest of the Dirty 30 Rankings follow. Just a reminder, the Dirty 30 Rankings do not include games against club teams, prep schools, non-CCCAA, non-NJCAA or non-HJCAC programs in its rankings.