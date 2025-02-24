JCG Recruiting Roundup: Sam Houston State hitting up JUCO football scene

One program that has been hitting up the JUCO football scene recently is Sam Houston State. The Bearkats are coming off a 10-3 season, which included a 31-26 New Orleans Bowl victory over Georgia Southern.

Sam Houston State will have a new coaching staff in Huntsville led by a new head coach, Phil Longo, who was previously the Bearkats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-2016. Last season, he was the OC and QB coach at Wisconsin.

JCGridiron caught up with some of the latest JUCO recruits to pick up an offer from the Bearkats.